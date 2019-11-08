Veterans share experiences in News 2 special report

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 will pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country with a special Veterans Day weekend program.

Josh Breslow hosts “Veterans Voices,” a 30-minute series of stories from veterans about the experiences that helped to shape their lives.

Our in-depth look will also explore how Governor Bill Lee is honoring state employees who have served their country and we’ll detail a new business in the Nashville area run by veterans.

“Veterans Voices” airs Sunday, Nov. 10 at 12:30 p.m. on News 2.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar