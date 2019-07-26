Titan up with the Tennessee Titans Kickoff Party, News 2 at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everyone is invited to the Tennessee Titans Kickoff Party at Nissan Stadium on August 3, but News 2 wants to send YOU there in style! 

 You could win the chance to get VIP treatment at the training camp, and then be treated to a concert by Jake Owens, followed by a fabulous firework show!  

Plus, you could also win a guitar autographed by Jake Owens himself, or a Titans jersey. 

For your chance to win, watch News 2 Good Morning Nashville at 6 a.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2, and listen for the cue to call in. 

The kickoff party will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. 

