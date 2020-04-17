Tennessee Lottery rolls out “Moment to Shine” initiative for Class of 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Lottery wants to help give the Class of 2020 a chance to shine during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve launched the “Moment to Shine” initiative to give seniors a stage to share their graduation messages.

Across the state graduates are missing out on walking across the stage during their graduation ceremony in front of those who helped them get to that moment.

For its “Moment to Shine” initiative, the Tennessee Education Lottery wants to engage the Class of 2020 and help them share on a bigger stage a special graduation message or a “thank you” to their loved ones, friends or teachers.

If a member of the Class of 2020 would like to share a video message, please visit the Tennessee Lottery Facebook page and upload a video message. The Tennessee Lottery will be compiling these messages to share on its social channels.

Click here to go to the Lottery’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TNLottery.

Since the Lottery’s inception, nearly 1.5 million Lottery-funded scholarships and grants have been awarded to students across Tennessee.

