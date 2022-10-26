MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans linebacker David Long Jr. visits Take A Titan 2 School winner Kyler Booker at Brown’s Chapel Elementary School this week!

Booker is a 3rd grader at Brown’s Chapel and was one of News 2 winners for the Take A Titan 2 School contents. This week, the whole school joined in on the fun! Booker and Long got to play an awesome game of 4-square and even got the school’s teachers to join in on the fun.

“Never let somebody tell you you can’t do something. Growing up they would tell me I’m too short or not fast enough. And now I’m here. So never let anybody tell you you can’t do anything,” Long told Booker’s class during a Q&A with the 3rd grade class.

Thank you to the students and staff at Brown’s Chapel, our TAT2S winner and the Titans organization for making this another exceptional visit!

