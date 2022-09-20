NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Take A Titan 2 School is back and we’re in Mount Juliet! 5th Grader Levi Taylor hangs out with Titan’s Wide Receiver Mason Kinsey where they play Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader.

Mason also got to hang out in the classroom and answer some of Levi’s questions, as well as show his class what a good touchdown spike of the ball looks like.

Some things Mason shared with Levi’s class: he’s a fan of hot wings and Country music, went to college at Berry College in Georgia and also played football with his younger brother during their time there. Mason also got to play with Julio Jones, another wide receiver and football idol he looked up to during college.

Another thing that stood out during the visit that Mason shared with Levi and his class: in games he plays in, he loves to give his mom who is in the stands a thumbs up. A good luck gesture right before hitting the field!

Don’t miss our weekly visits with a new school and Titan! Want to sign up your class for a visit? Submit a photo and tell us why you’d love a Titan to visit your school here.