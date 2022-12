This week, we’re joined by our next Take A Titan 2 School winners, Madison Creek Elementary School and their spirit club! The school got a special guest from the Tennessee Titans, linebacker, Rashad Weaver.

For this week’s visit, the students and Weaver got to go head-to-head in an awesome hula hoop challenge with the spirit club students.

Special thanks to all the students and educators for taking part in our visit and submitting an entry! To check out more Titans visits, visit our page here.