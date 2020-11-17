Take a Titan 2 School: Rashaan Evans visits 2 Middle Tennessee classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Take a Titan 2 School contest winners, 9th grader Issac Barie of Portland High School, and teacher Joanne Flanagan of Smyrna High School, got special visits this week.

They had a great time visiting with Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans. He joined both schools virtually and was asked questions about his life and shared advice as several thousand students watched from their classrooms.

“Passing down information to the younger generations can really, really change a lot of people’s lives that you don’t know about. And you know, a lot of them that didn’t even ask questions may have had a situation that they have went through and I was able to answer right then. Simple things like this really go a long way,” said Evans after his visits.

To get a visit from a Titans player, click here and submit a 30-second video telling us why you should take a Titan to school!