Take a Titan 2 School: Parker Hesse goes to Rutland Elementary

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Tight End Parker Hessee visited the ninth winner of the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest at Rutland Elementary School in Mt. Juliet.

Kindergartener Kasen Stewart was responsible for getting Parker to his school after submitting a video online.

“I’m a Titans’ fan,” he said. “I’m a Titans fan because Titans’ fans are just really cool, and I like blue.” His mom, Brandi Coursey added Kasen wants to be a Titans player when he grows up and they go to practices, games and events.

“He would be over the moon to have a Titans’ player at his school! He even wore a new Titans’ [Marcus] Mariota jersey to fall pictures the other day,” she said.

Parker was greeted by hundreds of cheering students holdings banners, signs and streams, as well as the marching band.

Before making his way inside, Parker high-fived students and said hello to winner Kasen.

“I’m glad I could come; we’re going to have a good time,” Parker said.

Once inside Kasen’s classroom, Parker helped the kindergartener launch a football and measure how far it went.

“This is so cool,” Parker said, adding his mother was a pre-school teacher when he was growing up. “I’ve always had a connection or an awareness of kids this age. The fact that they’re able to do stuff like this and go after math and science type ways of thinking at this age is really cool and something that I’ve been impressed by since I showed up here today.”

After participating in the football launch activity, Parker and Kasen got to spend some one-on-one time together.

Parker was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 201 after a tryout during rookie minicamp.

He graduated from Iowa in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and earned a master’s degree in sport and recreation management in 2018.