NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two more of our winners got to Take a Titan 2 School this week.

2nd grader Jeremiah Muhina from Warner Elementary Arts Magnet School in Nashville and 4th-grade teacher Allie Hanns from Smith Springs Elementary School in Antioch, both got the chance to bring a Tennessee Titan into their school.

Jeremiah and Allie both got a virtual visit from Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Classes from both schools were excited and turned it into Titans spirit day for the occasion!

