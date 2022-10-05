NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine visits Ms. Mountes and her kindergarten class at Norman Binkley Elementary School in Nashville.

Last season, Ikhine visited two schools for virtual visits and News 2 is thrilled to have him back this season!

During their visit, Mountes’ students and Ikhine got to play musical chairs, meet over 100 students and some of them even got to ask the Titans player some interesting questions.

Check out their visit on the News 2 Facebook page and for more school visits, visit our Take A Titan 2 School page here.