Take a Titan 2 School: Matthias Farley visits schools in Madison, Watertown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, Tennessee Titans Safety Matthias Farley went to school virtually while visiting with two Take a Titan 2 School winners this week.

Farley visited with 4th grader Owen Marks from St. Joseph School in Madison and 7th grader Brody Osborne from Watertown Middle School.

Owen celebrated the virtual visit with 300 of his classmates dressed in two-tone blue. It was also his principal’s birthday, so Farley got to show off his singing skills.

He also talked football with Brody, telling him that in order to be great at the game, you have to be confident in yourself.

Your child can also have the chance to Take a Titan 2 School! Click here to submit your 30-second video telling us why we should choose you!