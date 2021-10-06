Take a Titan 2 School: Matthias Farley visits Purpose Prep, The Webb School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans Safety Matthias Farley went back to school this week as part of our Take a Titan 2 School initiative.

Christina Harpold, a 4th-grade teacher at Purpose Preparatory Academy in Nashville entered and won on behalf of the entire 4th-grade class known as Scholars.

The scholars had their Titan spirit ready for Matthias. They learned he didn’t start playing football until he was 17. He was inspired by his brother who played college football.

Brooklyn Shepard-Wheelon was our second winner for this week. She is a Senior and Manager of the Boys Football Team at The Webb School in Bell Buckle.

Brooklyn and a few of the football players showed Matthias their new state-of-the-art turf football field. Matthias shared he prefers playing on grass because it’s softer. He also shared how he enjoys encouraging students.