Take a Titan 2 School: Matt Dickerson goes to Dan Mills Elementary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, rookie Matt Dickerson visited the second winner of the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest at Dan Mills Elementary School in Nashville.

Second-grader Hannah Scott was responsible for getting Dickerson to her school after she submitted a video online. In her video submission, Hannah boasts that her school and classmates practice mindfulness every day, adding who wouldn’t want a Titans player to come to school as a reward.

“I wanted to win for my classmates and school. The Titans are my dad’s favorite team,” Hannah said just before Dickerson arrived. “Someday I am going to go to Nissan Stadium and watch them play.”

Her principal, Robby Yates, added the school’s focuses on empowering their students to be “positive and productive citizens.”

“We think nothing more exemplifies that than Mr. Dickerson coming out today to spend some time with us to show us no matter what your status, you can always give back to the community,” Yates said.

Upon his arrival at the school, Dickerson was met with cheers from Hannah’s class and other second grade classes. Hannah also gave the guest of honor a tote bag filled with school memorabilia. In return, Dickerson gave Hannah a signed helmet.

“I super excited to be here myself,” Dickerson said. “I’m just glad to give back to the community.”

Before heading to the gym, Dickson high-fived each student as they walked inside for class.

During gym class, he warmed up with students before learning about the “Tick-tock” method for throwing a ball. He also helped students work on their throwing skills and did cool down exercises with the kids.

Dickerson signed with the Titans as a rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft.

