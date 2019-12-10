Take a Titan 2 School: Kareem Orr goes to Apollo Middle School

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Kareem Orr visited the eleventh, and final, winner of this year’s “Take a Titan 2 School” contest at Apollo Middle School in Antioch.

Jayden York is a 6th grader in his first year at AMS. He plays football and basketball and wanted to show off his skills at his new school. Jayden needed the Titans to stop by and show his school how he can ball.

Defensive Back Kareem Orr answered the call and arrived at the school to meet Jayden.

TAKE A TITAN 2 SCHOOL: We’re at Apollo Middle School this morning with Tennessee Titans player Kareem Orr and our winner Jayden York! They are helping the broadcast crew record morning announcements. Posted by WKRN-TV Nashville on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

“This visit means a great deal to us, and to Jayden,” said Stephanie Adams, principal of Apollo Middle.

Jayden challenged Kareem to a few games from a balloon-cup game to hula hooping. The two also sat down to record announcements for Wednesday’s school broadcast. Kareem revealed that his major at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was Broadcast Journalism.

Up next the party moved to the gym where Jayden challenged Kareem to a game of Horse.

Being at Apollo brought back fond memories for Kareem when he was in middle school, “My favorite memories from middle school were when I was playing sports. Like Jayden, I was a huge basketball player. I miss those days.”

Principal Adams expressed her gratitude for the fun-filled morning, “On behalf of the Apollo community, I’d like to thank the Titans organization for organizing this memorable event for Jayden.”

Kareem was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent in May after a tryout during rookie minicamp.

He was born in Chattanooga and attended Arizona State before transferring to Chattanooga.