Take a Titan 2 School: Jurrell Casey goes to H. B. Williams Elementary

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Titans DT, Jurrell Casey, visited the fourth winner of the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest at H.B. Williams Elementary School in White House.

We’re at H.B Williams Elementary this morning with Tennessee Titans Jurrell Casey and Kynlie, our Take a Titan 2 School contest winner! Watch Jurrell Casey put the finishing touches on some motivational posters! Posted by WKRN-TV Nashville on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Third-grade student Kynlie Powell was responsible for getting Casey to her school after she submitted a video online. In her video submission, Kynlie said she is a new student at the school and wanted to get some tips from a player on making friends and spreading kindness.

“I was hoping a Titans player could come and help everybody at my school spread kindness and help us with bullies,” she said, adding, “I was hoping a Titans player could come and help me make new friends.”

Kynlie’s principal, Jeff Witt, thinks having Casey at their school is a good reminder for the students on how they can make a difference in their communities.

“We’ve been teaching our students to be self-advocates and to make a difference in their community and their school…and I’m proud of that and what they’ve been able to do and super excited to have Jurrell here,” Witt said.

Kynlie Powell presents Jurrell Casey with a special gift.

Jurrell was welcomed with cheers and homemade signs from over 100 H.B. Williams students. Kynlie presented the Titans’ DT with a handful of gifts, including a shirt for his young son. “Little Nolan’s gonna love that,” a smiling Casey exclaimed.

Casey was stoked to meet all the students, “Anytime I get a chance to come out and visit some children and put a smile on their face, touch their heart, and put a smile on my face, if I get an opportunity to do it, I’m going to do it.”

It was then time to head into the school where Casey got to take part in an art project with Kynlie and her classmates. The students were working on posters to help remind kids to be friendly and kind to one another and how to treat others. It was a project Casey jumped at the chance to be a part of, “It’s something I live by, I really believe in…when we’re spreading that with the word, I’m always going to be a part of that.”

Casey works on posters with the students.

Jurrell Casey is currently playing his 9th season in the NFL, all with the Tennessee Titans.

Click here for how YOU can “Take a Titan 2 School!”