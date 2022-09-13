Take A Titan 2 School, an initiative with the Tennessee Titans is back and this week we’re kicking off the season with Joshua Kalu. He’s been a defensive back for the Titans for almost four seasons. Kalu joins Ms. Boyd’s Spanish class at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin, Tennessee.

During their visit, Boyd teaches Kalu some Spanish football words and even dances with the class! Thank you to Ms. Boyd and Joshua for joining News 2 and Poplar Grove for a Take A Titan 2 School in-person visit.

Check out more visits from previous years here. Want to have a Titans player visit your school? Submit a photo and tell us why in our new contest entry here.