Take a Titan 2 School: Jonnu Smith virtually visits students in Nashville, Gallatin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans had an exciting overtime win against the Texans last weekend. Despite that, Tight End Jonnu Smith took some time on his off day to speak with two young fans.

Eighth Grader Emma Zook of H.G. Hill Middle School in Nashville and fifth grader Leah Hesson of Union Elementary School in Gallatin were the latest winners of Take a Titan 2 School!

Both students visited with Jonnu virtually and learned he’s been playing football since he was five-years-old.

And while the students were star struck, Jonnu says fame is not what he loves about playing football. Its about giving back to students like them.

“You know they are the future so just be able to use my platform and inspire them, to get some smiles on their faces to give them hope, it means the world to me,” said Jonnu Smith.

To get a visit from a Titans player, click here and submit a 30-second video telling us why you should take a Titan to school!