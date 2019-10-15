Take a Titan 2 School: Jonnu Smith goes to Hunters Lane High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Tight End Jonnu Smith, visited the fifth winner of the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest winner at Hunters Lane High School in Nashville.

Student, Macey Miller, who is also the kicker for the school’s football team, was responsible for getting Jonnu to her school after she submitted a video online. In her video submission, Macey said she’s the first female kicker in the school’s history.

“Our football team hasn’t been winning many games until this year. I want to keep up our winning streak, just like the Titans,” she explained in her submission.

She and vice-principal Dr. Brad Meyers greeted Jonnu as he arrived at the school, giving him a basket of goodies, including a Hunters Lane t-shirt.

“To have a Tennessee Titan visit us today is very exciting and provides some validation to all of [the student-athletes’] hard work,” he said.

Jonnu was welcomed to the school by Macey and Dr. Meyers before going inside to the library for a Q&A session with the football team.

“It means so much. Just a few years ago I was in their shoes… It’s just a pleasure to be here,” Jonnu said.

While speaking with the players, the Tight End encouraged the high school students to focus on their goals and dreams.

“I don’t care what it is. If you guys want to be president of the United States, if you guys want to create the first flying car, whatever your dreams and your goals are, make that your Plan A. Don’t have a Plan B. Set your mind on one thing, and you’ll reach it,” he told the players.

Macey said she hopes the Jonnu’s visit will help give her team “a little hope” and they can win some more games this season.

I’m very excited. I love the Titans so much, Macey said. “And I am just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Jonnu was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Last year, he set single-season career highs in every category before suffering a knee injury.

