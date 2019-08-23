Take a Titan 2 School: JoJo Tillery goes to Shafer Middle School

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, rookie JoJo Tillery helped kick off the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest in Gallatin at Shaffer Middle School.

Student Gianni High was responsible for getting Tillery to his middle school on Friday after he submitted a video online. His reason for wanting to bring a Titan to school? So he and his teammates on the school’s football team could “be bonded together” and be a “better family.”

“I think a Titans player could help us,” Gianni said in his submission video.

Upon his arrival at the school, Tillery was met with cheers from the school’s cheerleaders and football team.

Gianni then ushered the guest of honor into the school’s gym where the entire school was waiting.

Tillery then did a Q&A session with students who asked things like what makes a great leader and what type of encouragement should we give other teammates?

While talking with the students, Tillery emphasized how important it is to never quit – whether that’s school, football or taking care of others.

Tillery has been playing football since he was just four-years-old.

