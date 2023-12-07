SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fourth grader Raven Rose of Stewarts Creek Elementary in Smyrna got to spend time with Tennessee Titans offensive lineman, John Ojukwu for this week’s Take a Titan 2 School.

Raven, along with 1,400 schoolmates, the Stewarts Creek High School cheer team, and the drumline, welcomed Ojukwu. It was then on to a game of – Are You Smarter than a 4th Grader!

Raven also got a lesson on the victory dance Ojukwu performs on the field.

(WKRN photo)

The visit wrapped up with Raven’s class receiving lunch boxes from Middle Tennessee State University and lunch from Hattie B’s Hot Chicken. The Titans are also sending a personalized football to Raven as well.

Take a Titan 2 School is brought to you by Middle Tennessee State University and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken.