NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, Tennessee Titans Defensive End Jeffery Simmons took time out after a big win over the Los Angeles Rams to meet with students.

Simmons visited with second-grader Queen Ash of Smith Springs Elementary School in Antioch and special education teacher Merilyn Silcox of Southside Elementary School.

Jeffery explained that to the kids that school was very important to be successful.

Your child can take a titan 2 school! Enter by clicking here.