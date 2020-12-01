Take a Titan 2 School: Jeffery Simmons virtually visits students in Manchester, Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans Defensive End Jeffery Simmons celebrated Sunday’s big win over the Colts with some Take a Titan 2 School winners.

Pre-K student Brooks Faulk of Christ Presbyterian Academy in Brentwood and fifth grader Cole Watson of Westwood Elementary School in Manchester.

Students called him “The Wall Breaker” for his huge sack against the Colts Sunday.

Simmons told the kids hard work pays off.

