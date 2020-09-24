Take a Titan 2 School: Jayon Brown visits Sullivan Central, Rockvale Elementary Schools

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Middle Tennessee students got to take a Titan to School virtually this week.

Amari Brooks, a 4th grader at Sullivan Central Elementary School in Dickson and Dustin Payne, a 5th grader at Rockvale Elementary School in Rutherford County, won our Take a Titan 2 School contest!

Titans Linebacker Jayon Brown shared with these students and their classmates what it’s like to to be a Titan, the hard work he puts in not only in practice but prior as he graduated from UCLA.

Jayon says he feels it’s important to share life lessons with students.

“If I can give the experience I had to somebody younger than me to help them get through something or to strive at something I love giving it to help people achieve, love seeing people achieve their dreams,” said Brown.

To get a visit from a Titans player, click here and submit a 30-second video telling us why you should take a Titan to school!