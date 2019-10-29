Take a Titan 2 School: Jayon Brown goes to McKissack Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Linebacker Jayon Brown visited the seventh winner of the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest at McKissack Middle School in Nashville.

Fifth grader Kenneth Harris was responsible for getting Jayon to his school after submitting a video online.

“I want the Titans to come to my school to make everybody happy,” Kenneth explained in his submission video.

Jayon was greeted by cheers from Kenneth and a few of his classmates, who were holding signs welcoming him to their school.

“I am glad to be here,” the Titans player said. “I was in their shoes not too long ago, and it’s an honor to be here. I love the video that Kenny made, and I am excited to meet everybody.”

Kenneth led Jayon to the auditorium where the entire fifth-grade student body was waiting for a Q&A session.

(Photo: WKRN)

When asked what it was like to be a Titans’ player, the linebacker told students, “It feels great to be a Titans’ player! I get to meet cool people like you guys it has been a fun experience. I’ve been on the team for three years now and I love everything about it. I love the city and the people, and the fanbase.”

Jayon also offered up some advice to the fifth-grade student body saying, “You guys are the future for the world to become a better place. They’re [teachers] just trying to have your best interest and make you guys do great things.”

Jayon was selected by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his free time, he likes to spend time with his two dogs, Lou and Kali.

Click here for how YOU can “Take a Titan 2 School!”