Take a Titan 2 School: Isaiah Mack visits West Creek Elementary, Middle Schools virtually

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Take a Titan 2 School has kicked off and two Clarksville sisters were our first winners of the new season!

Tennessee Titans Defensive Tackle Isaiah Mack made a virtual visit to 3rd grader London Stupar’s classroom at West Creek Elementary. He then spent some virtual time with London’s sister Paris and a bunch of 7th graders in West Creek Middle School’s theatre.

“I’m just glad that the Titans give us players an opportunity to do this and I hope that they continue. Hopefully, we can actually get to come back in schools and actually get to know kids and walk around. So let’s just hope we get the chance to,” said Mack of the visit.

To get a visit from a Titans player, click here and submit a 30-second video telling us why you should take a Titan to school!