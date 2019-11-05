Take a Titan 2 School: Isaiah Mack goes to St. Cecilia Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Defensive Tackle Isaiah Mack visited the eighth winner of the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest at St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville.

High school junior Maggie Sheehan was responsible for getting Isaiah to her school after submitting a video online.

“If a Titans player could come to our school, I think they’d be able to see who much we are devoted to each other, to our faith and to the arts,” Maggie explained in her submission video.

Isaiah was greeted by cheers and hugs from Maggie, the school’s athletic director, the school’s principal and the junior class.

Maggie gave Isaiah a t-shirt and a gift bag with other goodies before heading inside the school where the football player participated in a Q&A session with the girls.

When asked what his favorite part about being on the Titans, Isaiah said the city of Nashville.

“I’m from a little country town in Dalton, Georgia, so it’s got that good feeling like I’m back home, so I like it. I like the people around here. They keep it fun in a sense,” he said.

Isaiah also spoke about his time in high school, where he played the trumpet and was in the marching band and his time in college in Chattanooga.

“I almost majored in history in college. I wanted to be a history teacher. I ended up picking criminal justice because I took a violence against women’s class and I got to see how it feels to be a woman in this life, so it made me want to try to make an improvement [in women’s lives,] so criminal justice is my thing,” he said.

Isaiah also told the students how important it is to make good choices when it comes to picking friends.

“I was taught at a young age, ‘you are who you hang around with.’ So, if you hang around with kids who get good grades, or you want to be good in band, or you want to be good in football you hang around people who are good at what they do. I’ve always just picked that up,” he told the junior class.

(Photo: WKRN)

After participating in the Q&A session, Isaiah made his way to the fine arts building where the school’s choir sang a song.

“They blow me out of the water,” he said after the performance. “My throat started hurting just a little bit. That’s talent. That’s something I really can’t do – I can’t sing – so I am impressed. “

Isaiah then moved into one of the art rooms where he worked on pottery.

“The only time I have ever seen something like this has been on TV,” he said of the pottery making experience. “It is as cool as it looks on TV. This is way harder than it seems.”

“He’s doing fantastic! It’s his first time on the wheel,” fine arts teacher Barbara Gronefeld said.

(Photo: WKRN)

After being deemed a natural in pottery, Isaiah moved on to a final class – dance where he learned the “Shim Sham Shimmy.”

“If it’s going to bring it to the table, I’m glad to learn it,” he said.

When asked which was harder – learning tap, or practicing on the field, Isaiah said, “That’s a tough one. I feel like she needs to talk to Coach Williams – she [teacher Leigh Anne Ervin] could probably teach him some things.”

He also admitted tap was a harder workout than he expected. “I’ve seen people tap dance. It takes a lot more coordination than I thought! I give them props.”

School Athletic Director Bryan Picklesimer said he could not thank Isaiah and the Titans enough for coming to visit the girls at St. Cecilia.

“It’s great to have Isaiah here. It’s always nice to have anyone who has dedicated their life to their passion and excel at the level that Isaiah has. Anytime we can get people like that in front of our girls to show how much hard work and dedication pays off, it’s great role models for our girls. It’s been great and we look forward to following you the rest of your career and the great memories from today,” he said.

Isaiah signed with the Titans as a rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. In his free time, he likes to go fishing, cooking, hunting and going mudding in his pickup truck.

Click here for how YOU can “Take a Titan 2 School!”