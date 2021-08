NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s Take a Titan 2 School contest has gone virtual this year!

You or your child could have a chance to bring a Tennessee Titans player into your school virtually. All you have to do is submit a 30-second video on why we should choose you!

Enter to win below. Entries will be accepted until November 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. You don’t want to miss your chance!