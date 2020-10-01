Take a Titan 2 School: Ben Jones virtually visits Northfield, John Pittard Elementary Schools

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a big win on Sunday, Tennessee Titans Center Ben Jones didn’t rest on his off day. Instead, he visited two schools virtually!

Jones took some time out of his day to speak with two lucky students, Violet Bryson, a third-grader at John Pittard Elementary School in Murfreesboro, and Bryson Burchett, a fifth-grader at Northfield Elementary School in Sparta.

Both schools made it an official Titans Day as everyone was decked out in their Titans gear.

Students learned Ben’s favorite candy is a Kit Kat, he lives to fish, and his favorite subject in school was math. Ben says the best part of all was visiting with the winners and their classmates.

“Anytime we can be able to touch a classroom, talk to kids, and spend a little time with them to make an impact on their life we’re happy to do it and so grateful to have this opportunity,” said Ben.

