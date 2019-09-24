Take a Titan 2 School: Ben Jones goes to Poplar Grove Middle School

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Ben Jones, Center for the Tennessee Titans, visited the third winner of the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin.

Teacher Ms. Laura Lavery entered the contest on behalf of her eighth grade Spanish class.

“I think it would be a wonderful opportunity for my kids to meet a Titans player and just talk about everyday topics,” she said in her video entry.

Upon his arrival at the school, Jones was met with cheers from the school’s cheerleaders before heading inside for a Spanish lesson.

Signs welcomed Jones as he made his way to Ms. Lavery’s Spanish class.

Once inside the classroom, students showed off their skills and introduced themselves in Spanish and sang a song for Jones. The Titans’ Center then teamed up with a student to show off his Spanish skills as they worked on an interactive quiz.

“He’s a great student; I’m learning a lot from him,” Jones said.

Before the period was up, Jones also spent time answering questions from students and advised them to make sure they make the right choice when making friends.

The Alabama-native went on to say he is still friends with people he went to middle school with.

Jones also told students he wears the No. 60 jersey in honor of his father who died when he was 10 years old.

“It was my dad’s number,” he explained.

He explained the first three years he was in college, the number was taken. Jones played an extra year so he could wear his dad’s number — and he’s worn it ever since.

Jones said he’s a big fan of country music and loves living in Nashville since he is from Alabama and his wife from Atlanta.

“It’s like a small big family,” he said. “I know everyone in my neighborhood.”

Jones and his wife have a young daughter. He signed with the Titans early in the 2016 free agency period.

