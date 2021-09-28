Take a Titan 2 School: Amani Bledsoe visits schools in Madison, Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans defensive end Amani Bledsoe visited two of our Take a Titan 2 School winners virtually this week.

Brady Dedmon, from Goodpasture Christian School, was the first winner. Amani taught Brady his signature move after big tackles. He called the move “The Moose”. Brady’s entire class picked up the move.

Amani also visited Braylon Bell Rush, a 1st-grader at Smith Springs Elementary School in Antioch. Dancing was on Braylon’s mind as he shared his favorite dance from the popular game “Fortnite” with Amani.

Amani encouraged the students to study hard because their education will continue to build bridges for them.