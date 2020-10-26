Take a Titan 2 School: A.J. Brown visits Middle TN classrooms virtually

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titan A.J. Brown was our featured player on Take a Titan 2 School this week!

This week’s contest winners, Laura Boyd, a teacher at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin who entered on behalf of her students, and Mackenzie Burnett, a 3rd grader at Overall Creek Elementary in Murfreesboro.

Everyone was excited to welcome him and hear what the NFL has taught A.J. It was advice they could apply to their own lives.

“I learned patience, for one, that uh, things don’t happen overnight, there’s a lot of good players, a lot of really great players out on the field with you so you have to keep working hard, keep persevering through, though tough times,” said A.J. Brown.

To get a visit from a Titans player, click here and submit a 30-second video telling us why you should take a Titan to school!