Students at Sam Houston Elementary School got a special visit this week from Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones.

The students got to ask Ben a bunch of questions, including about his barefoot pregame routine. They also took the opportunity to sing Happy Birthday to Ben!

Ben also talked about what the visit meant to him.

“I love doing these visits. I’m an education major, so I know growing up seeing NFL players or college players coming to our school meant the world to us as students. And I love seeing the kids and getting the unique questions and just interacting with them,” said Ben Jones.

This was our final Take a Titan 2 School visit for the 2021-22 school year. Keep an eye open for entries next school year if you are interested in having a Titan visit your school!

