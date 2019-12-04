Take a Titan 2 School: Parker Hesse goes to Nannie Berry Elementary

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Tight End Parker Hesse visited the tenth winner of the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest at Nannie Berry Elementary School in Hendersonville.

First-grade teacher, Megan Barba and her class were responsible for getting Hesse to her school after submitting a video online.

Parker was greeted by over 600 students at Nannie Berry.

The students cheered so loud that if almost felt like a home game a Nissan Stadium.

“It’s incredible,” described Parker, who arrived for his second time participating in the Take a Titan 2 School program.

Once inside, Parker helped the class practice making charts and graphs by having a paper football flicking contest.

The Titans TE said he loved the idea of using something like playing football to teach math, “I think it’s awesome. Using things that people are familiar with, or maybe the understand, or have a little bit of an interest in and be able to apply that to things that are necessary for them to learn, I think it is a really cool way to do it.”

Parker was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2019 after a tryout during rookie minicamp.

He was born in Chattanooga and attended Arizona State before transferring to Chattanooga.

He graduated from Iowa in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and earned a master’s degree in sport and recreation management in 2018.