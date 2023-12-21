ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eighth-grader Deshaun Boling at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Antioch got a chance to spend the day with Titans offensive lineman, Nicholas Petit-Frere, for this week’s Take a Titan 2 School.

It was Titan spirit day as Deshaun, the cheerleaders, and the band greeted Petit-Frere Tuesday morning. It was then on to a game of Are You Smarter Than an Eighth Grader – Math Edition, followed by some races in the gym.

The Titan also shared how his 8th-grade English teacher played a big role in preparing him for life.

“She challenged a lot of us in that class to do things that you would have to do in high school like getting your assignments in on time, showing up for things, doing projects, and having like to meet with people outside of school, like doing things that you have to do to become a good student, but then also those things correlate to being a better person,” said Petit-Frere.

Hattie B’s catered lunch for Deshaun’s class and MTSU gifted the class drawstring backpacks. The Titans are sending Deshaun a personalized football.

Take a Titan 2 School is brought to you by Middle Tennessee State University and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken.