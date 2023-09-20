NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Madden Sanders, a 5th grader at Nashville Christian School, got a chance to meet Malik Willis when the Titans QB stopped by this week.

The fifth graders and cheerleaders at Nashville Christian School greeted Malik who then made his way through the halls lined with hundreds of excited students.

Malik took on Madden and his classmates in a friendly 4-square challenge. The quarterback even revealed a hidden talent!

Afterward, Malik stayed to sign autographs for the kids, from shirts and shoes to even signing a giant-sized cutout of himself!

Want a Tennessee Titan to visit your student? You can enter for a chance to Take a Titan 2 School here.

Take a Titan 2 School is brought to you by Middle Tennessee State University and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken.