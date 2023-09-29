FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Graham Lehman got a chance to Take a Titan 2 School Tuesday as the 2nd grader and his classmates gave a warm welcome to Titans TE Chigoziem “Chig” Okonkwo at Haven Academy in Franklin.

Okonkwo took part in a game of “Are You Smarter Than a 2nd Grader?” and shared an important lesson he learned from the person who has inspired him the most – his dad.

“[He] taught me, you know, how much hard work was important to make it far in life. He passed away unfortunately when I was young. But I think he was definitely the best coach I had, and he just taught me there are ways in life that you have to do, just respecting everybody, working hard, never giving up, that’s what my dad taught me,” said Okonkwo. “That’s why I think he’s definitely the coach that inspired me the most in my life.”

Okonkwo also took part in a soccer shootout with the second graders before the visit wrapped up with Graham’s class receiving lunch boxes and lunch.

