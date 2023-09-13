ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the first Take a Titan 2 School of the season, Arden Key visited Smith Springs Elementary School in Antioch. After being welcomed by 160 students, the linebacker got a chance to meet with and answer questions from Ms. McFeeley’s kindergarten class.

But the fun didn’t stop there! Key also played games with Ms. McFeeley’s class, including an obstacle course and some musical chairs!

The visit wrapped up with Ms. McFeeley’s class and Key getting lunch provided by Hattie B’s Hot Chicken. Middle Tennessee State University also gifted the students and Key lunch boxes! And the Titans are sending a personalized football to the class.

Want a Tennessee Titan to visit your student? You can enter for a chance to Take a Titan 2 School here.

Take a Titan 2 School is brought to you by Middle Tennessee State University and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken.