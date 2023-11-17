NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First grader Maddi Woods of Nashville Classical Charter School got to spend time with Titans offensive lineman Aaron Brewer Tuesday morning.

It was a Titans spirit day at the school where Brewer was greeted outside by Maddi and her first-grade class, the cheerleaders, and school staff.

It was a day of recess fun as Maddi challenged the Titan to a game of red light, green light, and more. Brewer also spoke with Maddi’s class back in the classroom.

(WKRN photo)

