NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wellness Institute of Nashville is a new facility with state-of-the-art facility. Father-daughter doctors, Dr. Kevin Mitchell and Dr. Ashley Mitchell about how they help patients overcome chronic pain with non-invasive, non-surgical methods including using cold laser, anti-gravity machines and cryo-machines.

Ashley, who was going to be a veterinarian, came in and saw the great work her dad was doing at the Wellness Institute and was inspired by the life-changing practices she saw.

“I saw everyone’s quality of life going up, decrease in pain and even saw several people in wheelchairs starting to walk again. So I thought, why am I going to be a vet when I can come here and help all these people. So I went to school, worked hard and I am excited to be here,” said Ashley.

Graylin Odell is a patient at the institute who was diagnosed with sciatic degenerative disorder. There wasn’t a lot of options she could consider except surgery.

“Since I’ve been coming to the Wellness Institute, I have my life back. I didn’t believe that I could recooperate as fast as I did in 15 days and then in 30 days I was back to 100%. Now I am a believer,” said Odell.

