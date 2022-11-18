WellCare specializes in medical care for seniors and those with certain disabilities. The annual enrollment period is running now through December 7th for those seeking coverage in 2023.

Lee Genco, WellCare VP of MediCare Sales talks about open enrollment dates, plans, and how WellCare can help with coverage details.

“At WellCare, your health is our priority. We want to make sure you have access to the care and resources you need to be the healthiest self,” says Genco. “We understand their is a lot of health plan options out there for you and it can be a bit overwhelming, but we’re here to help.”

To learn more, visit WellCareNow.com or call 866-907-8417.