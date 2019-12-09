Take 2: Two Rivers Ford teams up with police to help families in need this holiday season

Help people in need this holiday season! Participate in Two Rivers Ford’s “Fill a Ford Epic Toy Drive” benefitting Metro police Christmas Charities – Christmas Basket program.

News 2 recently met with Marketing Director Tammy Jacobs and with Metro police Captain Harmon Hunsicker at Two Rivers Ford.

“Since 1961 Metro police personnel have identified families in need and nominated them for the Christmas Basket’s program services. Each year we try to help 175 households with children and also 50 elderly folks,” explained Captain Hunsicker. “It takes a lot of work and we’re glad to have the help from Two Rivers Ford in collecting toys for these families.”

Why did Two Rivers Ford want to get involved, and how can you help?

“When we found out what the Metro police were doing to help families, how much they volunteer their time, just the magnitude of this program, we decided to wrap a big van and we’ve partnered with 94 FM The Fish and we’re going to go to four Walmart locations throughout the Christmas season and you can find those locations at TwoRiversFord.com and there’s also a link to donate in case you can’t make it out to one of the locations. So, buy unwrapped toys,” explained Jacobs.

For a complete list of toy drop off locations, or to donate, visit TwoRiversFord.com.

