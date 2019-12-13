Take 2: Toyota of Murfreesboro Second Harvest Food Drive

One in eight Middle Tennesseans is facing hunger this holiday season. But there is a way for you to help adults and children in need.

Toyota of Murfreesboro is hosting a special food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

“Second Harvest Food Bank distributes 600,000 pounds of food each week throughout Middle Tennessee to help,” said Assistant General Manager, Charleen Coleman. “That’s why Toyota of Murfreesboro is hosting a special food drive benefiting Second Harvest and we could sure use your help to meet that weekly goal.”

You can make a difference in the fight against hunger. Just drop off non-perishable food items at Toyota of Murfreesboro now through December 31st. Or donate online at SecondHarvestMidTN.org.

This Take 2 segment was sponsored by Toyota of Murfreesboro. For Take 2 segments click here.