Take 2: Three things to know about Macy’s at Green Hills

You’ll find more of what you love at Macy’s Green Hills! It’s about enhancing the customer experience here at Macy’s Green Hills.

Macy’s style expert Chris Keaton recently talked to us about three things that we need to know about this store.

“Number one — it’s all about shopping convenience and ease. Right here at Macy’s, we want to make it as easy as possible for the customer. They can shop online – or they can use the Macy’s mobile app and then pick up their merchandise in-store at the at your service counter. That makes pickups — even returns — easy. Macy’s also has mobile checkout through the Macy’s app. Use your phone to scan your items’ bar codes. Then take the items to the designated counter where a Macy’s colleague will remove security tags and confirm what you’ve paid for with mobile checkout. Then you are good to go,” he said

Keaton continued, “Number two — furniture shopping is now a virtual reality experience. Through Macy’s virtual reality experience, we can plug in the dimensions of your room and even the wall color. Then just select the pieces you’re interested in seeing in the space. Move them around to get a better feel for how it would fit in your home. think about it like this — it’s like test driving furniture for your house. And number three — customers can book a complimentary consultation with a personal stylist here at Macy’s.”

What exactly can a personal stylist help with?

“Everything! Macy’s personal stylist takes customers to the next level by curating their experience – whether its clothing tailored to personal style, budget or need – or if they need gifts for friends, family or items off a wedding registry. At Macy’s Green Hills is all about you the customer,” he said.

And there’s so much more to experience at Macy’s Green Hills — from what’s trending in fashion — jewelry to items for your home. So, visit Macy’s Green Hills or shop macys.com.

This Take 2 segment was sponsored by Macy’s. For Take 2 segments go to WKRN.com/Take2.