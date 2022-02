As lawyers become more focused on their practices, they’re referring more and more cases to other law firms.

The Higgins Firm has great partnerships with other law firms that may not be able to do what their clients need. The firm has teams for several different types of cases!

Call The Higgins Firm now at 888-994-7822 if you need an experienced firm to be co-counsel to handle your client’s case whether it be nursing home abuse or neglect or a products liability case.