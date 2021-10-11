Take 2: The Higgins Firm

If you or someone you know has sleep apnea — a medical condition that impacts 22 million Americans — there is a recall you need to know about.

3.5 million C-Pap machines were recalled by Phillips and the problem is these machines have a noise-dampening foam and that foam is breaking down. It’s polyurethane foam and people are ingesting either the gas from that breakdown or even some of the black particles and the problem is it’s a volatile compound.

