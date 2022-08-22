News 2 Take 2 segment features The Higgins Firm and this week we were joined by attorney Elizabeth Miller. The Higgins Firm is known in part for their Nursing Home Neglect Division and Miller, who focuses on prelitigation, discusses more about the work leading up to filing a lawsuit.



“As soon as a claim comes into our system it locks into two tracks so that we can tackle the two main legal requirements prior to filing a suit. That’s legal authority and medical basis. And on legal authority you know most nursing home neglect victims, they are unable to pursue a claim on their own,” Miller said. “So, it’s our job to make sure that whoever steps into their shoes has the right legal relationship. And we have an estate attorney on staff who is equipped to spot those issues and to cure them if necessary.”

