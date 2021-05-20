Take 2: The Good Feet Store

It’s the time of year when people start thinking about family vacations. But there are Middle Tennessee families, some still impacted by the pandemic wondering how am I going to feed my kids this summer? Right now one in five children in Middle Tennessee are going hungry.

The Good Feet Store is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to make this a hunger-free summer! and there’s an easy way for you to help!

Partner with The Good Feet Store and bring in non-perishable food donations to any of its four locations or donate directly to Second Harvest by clicking here.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by The Good Feet Store. For Take 2 segments click here.