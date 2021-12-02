Take 2: The Giving Machines Nashville

It’s a vending machine that helps you change a life locally or globally.

The Giving Machines are now right here in Nashville! With these machines, you actually put your money in and what you buy in that machine will go to one of five local charities or two international charities.

The great thing about The Giving Machines is that 100% of those proceeds go to those charities.

The Giving Machines will be at the Bridgestone Arena in the plaza through December 31st. Volunteers will be there most of the day, but they will be open 24 hours to donate.

