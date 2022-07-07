Sprintz Furniture is a family-owned and run business that has been a part of the Middle TN community for over 40 years. News 2’s Silvia Castañeda stops by their Nashville flagship to chat with owner, Bruce Sprintz, about the evolution of his family’s business and their furniture showrooms in Tennessee.

