Take 2: Sprintz Furniture and Second Harvest

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted families leaving far too many facing food insecurity. They’ve lost access to school meals for their children or lost their job and a way to pay for groceries. But there’s an easy way for you to help.

Sprintz Furniture is teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank to make this summer a hunger-free one.

If you want to donate, head over to Secondharvestmidtn.org. Every dollar you give allows Second Harvest to provide meals to a family in need.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by Sprintz Furniture. For Take 2 segments click here.